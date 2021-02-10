WORLD
3 MIN READ
Afghanistan blast: Kabul bomb kills police chief, bodyguard
The force of the explosion flipped the car upside down, killing the city’s District 5 police chief, Mohammadzai Kochi, and his bodyguard.
Afghanistan blast: Kabul bomb kills police chief, bodyguard
Security personnel investigate a damaged armoured car at the site after multiple bomb blasts, in Kabul on February 10, 2021. / AFP
February 10, 2021

A chain of bomb explosions targeting Kabul police has killed a district police chief and his bodyguard, and also wounded five people, according to officials.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts on Wednesday, which were all caused by so-called sticky bombs, explosive devices attached to vehicles that are remotely detonated or set off by timers.

The largest of the attacks struck a police car in a western Kabul neighbourhood; the force of the blast was so strong that the car flipped upside down, killing the city's District 5 police chief, Mohammadzai Kochi, and his bodyguard. 

The driver of the car was wounded, according to two Afghan officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to the media.

Kabul police spokesperson Ferdaws Faramarz said an hour before that blast, two other sticky bomb explosions took place. 

One of them, about 500 metres (yards) away from where the police car was targeted, wounded four civilians. 

There were no casualties in the other blast, which took place elsewhere in Kabul.

READ MORE: Dozens killed in wave of attacks blamed on Taliban across Afghanistan

Spike in attacks

Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.

Recommended

Daesh group's local affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, but many go unclaimed, with the government putting the blame on the Taliban. 

The insurgents have denied responsibility for most of the attacks.

READ MORE: The Taliban's varied suitors could spoil Biden's Afghanistan plans

Ghazni air strike

In eastern Ghazni province, the provincial governor's spokesperson, Wahidullah Jumazada, said an air strike called in during fighting with the Taliban killed at least 22 insurgents, including foreign fighters in the group.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid immediately tweeted a denial, saying Afghan government forces were defeated in the fighting in Ghazni. 

He also claimed the Taliban have no foreign fighters in their ranks.

READ MORE: Biden administration to review Afghan peace deal as violence rises

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit