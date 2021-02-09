A Thai court has denied bail to four prominent democracy activists after they were indicted for violating the kingdom's royal defamation law — the first formal charges laid against the leaders of a movement calling for reforms to the monarchy.

Demonstrations in Bangkok last year against the government of former army chief Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha drew tens of thousands at their peak, with many calling for changes to the country's once unassailable royal family.

Criticism of the monarchy is taboo due to harsh lese majeste laws that carry penalties of up to 15 years in jail per charge.

Since the movement kicked off in July, more than 50 protesters have been hit with the charge, but authorities have allowed all to be bailed.

But that changed on Tuesday when four major faces of the movement were indicted at Bangkok's Criminal Court and were denied bail.

"The court has not allowed bail based on it being a case with high penalties, and the defendants may repeat the actions," said Krisadang Nutcharut, a lawyer for the activists.

