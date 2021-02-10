Protesters have returned to the streets of Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw after the most violent day yet in demonstrations against a coup that halted a tentative transition to democracy under elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

In recent days police have stepped up their use of force deploying tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters.

But tens of thousands in Yangon were undeterred from hitting the streets on Wednesday, with many demonstrators wearing eye-catching costumes as part of a trend of creative strategies in contrast to the intimidation tactics used by authorities.

As well as half-naked men showing off their ripped biceps, there were women dressed as princesses and beauty queens in tiaras and sashes adding a touch of glamour to the march.

Others wielded brightly coloured parasols to keep the sun off.

Force against protesters

The sudden escalation of force against the demonstrations sweeping the country since last week's coup prompted a fresh chorus of international condemnation after officers fired live rounds at one rally in the capital Naypyitaw.

Two people were critically wounded in the incident – including one woman who was shot in the head.

Images depicting her in the moments after she was shot were by Wednesday appearing on a huge protest banner and had been widely shared online alongside expressions of grief and fury.

"They can shoot a young woman but they can't steal the hope and resolve of a determined people," UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said on Wednesday.

The United States and United Nations condemned the use of force against protesters, who demand the reversal of the coup and the release of Suu Kyi and other detained leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) and activists.

"We cannot stay quiet," youth leader Esther Ze Naw told Reuters. "If there is blood shed during our peaceful protests, then there will be more if we let them take over the country."

Protesters were also hurt in Mandalay and other cities, where security forces used water cannon as well.

State media reported injuries to police during their attempts to disperse protesters, who were accused of throwing stones and bricks.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who himself first seized power in a coup, said on Wednesday he had received a letter from Myanmar's new junta leader asking for help to support democracy.

US reviews assistance to Myanmar

The US State Department said it was reviewing assistance to Myanmar to ensure those responsible for the coup face "significant consequences."