WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as 'political theatre'
The legal team of former US president Donald Trump says the accusations the Democrats are making are "patently absurd" arguments and "trying to silence a political opponent."
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as 'political theatre'
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrives on Capitol Hill ahead of former US president Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, US, on February 8, 2021. / Reuters
February 8, 2021

Lawyers for Donald Trump have blasted the impeachment case against him as an act of "political theatre" and accused House Democrats on the eve of the former president's trial of exploiting the chaos and trauma of last month’s Capitol riot for their party's gain.

Trump's legal brief is a wide-ranging attack on the House case, foreshadowing the claims his lawyers intend to present on the same Senate floor that was invaded by rioters on January 6. 

The sharp-tongued tone, with accusations that Democrats are making "patently absurd" arguments and trying to "silence a political opponent," makes clear that Trump's lawyers are preparing to challenge both the constitutionality of the trial and any suggestion that he was to blame for the insurrection.

“While never willing to allow a ‘good crisis’ to go to waste, the Democratic leadership is incapable of understanding that not everything can always be blamed on their political adversaries, no matter how very badly they may wish to exploit any moment of uncertainty on the part of the American people," the defence lawyers say.

READ MORE:Key figures in Trump's Senate impeachment trial

'The most grievous constitutional crime ever'

In their brief, they suggest that Trump was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he disputed the election results and argue that he explicitly encouraged his supporters to have a peaceful protest and therefore cannot be responsible for the actions of the rioters. 

They also say the Senate is not entitled to try Trump now that he has left office, an argument contested by even some conservative legal scholars, and they deny that the goal of the Democrats' case is justice.

House impeachment managers filed their own document on Monday, asserting that Trump had “betrayed the American people” and that there is no valid excuse or defence.

“His incitement of insurrection against the United States government, which disrupted the peaceful transfer of power, is the most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a president," the Democrats said.

Recommended

The trial will begin on Tuesday with a debate and vote on whether it's even constitutional to prosecute the former president, an argument that could resonate with Republicans keen on voting to acquit Trump without being seen as condoning his behaviour.

Opening arguments would begin on Wednesday at noon, with up to 16 hours per side for presentations.

Sabbath break

Under a draft agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, the proceedings will break Friday evening for the Jewish Sabbath at the request of Trump's defence team and resume on Sunday.

There will likely be no witnesses, and the former president has declined a request to testify.

Trump is the first president to be twice impeached, and the only one to face trial after leaving the White House. 

The Democratic-led House approved a sole charge, “incitement of insurrection,” acting swiftly one week after the riot, the most violent attack on Congress in more than 200 years. 

Five people died, including a woman shot by police inside the building and a police officer who died of injuries the next day.

READ MORE:Trump impeachment goes to Senate, triggering trial over Capitol siege

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit