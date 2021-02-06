The recent quote-tweet by the American-Barbadian pop icon, Rihanna, has once again exposed India’s partisan fault lines that are becoming increasingly clear, chasmic and certainly, unbridgeable. Starting with the global pandemic in March 2020 to the nationwide farmer protests that began in November 2020, the realities yet again expose the politics of the extreme right in India, dominated by an aggressive resurgence of Hindu ethno-nationalist forces operating and controlling the narrative in the public domain.

Rihanna became the first international figure to extend support to the ongoing farmers’ movement in India. Sharing a CNN article on the internet shutdown at the border areas close to the protesting site in, and around the national capital Delhi, the influential star, with more than 100 million followers, quote-tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

In India, hundreds and thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at several border points of the capital, seeking a repeal of three draconian farm laws that scuttle the provision of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crops. According to the policy, the market price could not fall below the fixed minimum guaranteed price. So if nobody bought the crops, then the government would buy it from the farmers. This policy has been in place since the 1970s and has protected agricultural producers from sharp falls in prices.

The protests made international headlines after a huge tractor rally led by the farmers ended in violent repression by the state security forces that left one protester dead. By deregulating the markets, the Indian government seems determined to transform the markets into masters that will put the farmers under the mercy of large corporations that will pay extremely low prices for essential crops. In this fear of corporate loot and subsequent financial debt that they may incur, the farmers stand committed in their resolve to repeal these laws that endanger the present as well as the future generations.

To contextualise the Rihanna controversy, the ruling political dispensation that is conservative in its outlook and politics, succeeded in bringing together its divergent congregants against an internal and an external “other”. This “other” is often derided as the “enemy of the state” or as “global conspirators” colluding to “tarnish India’s image” abroad. But what is appalling to see is the systematic fabrication of facts that is fed to blinkered sympathisers and supporters who fail to see or deliberately ignore the preposterous role played by the right-wing trolls on social media, who partake in the “tarnishing of India’s image” by exporting their bigotry, chauvinism and prejudices.

In a matter of three hours after Rihanna’s post on Twitter, the “midnight’s children” of an independent, postmodern India, who are instrumental in transforming the country from a liberal-democratic polity to one producing religious forms of political legitimacy and authoritarianism, rose up to react to the tweet. Their vitriolic reaction with vile comments and malicious language revealed the two interrelated afflictions of the right-wing troll army – the deep fear of losing power and the inferiority complex inherent to conservative politics.

To fill this gap of acute inadequacy, the Indian political right asserts power by building and employing an ideological army that enables the state in actualising its main political project - an unbridled fascist state. So, each time a contrarian view is floated in the public domain, there erupts an entire state-supported pernicious machinery to target, vilify and traumatize any alternative voice. The riled-up forces resurfaced the hostile and hideous underbelly of a misogynist right-wing troll party on social media – which has emerged as a dangerous apparatus in the hands of a patriarchal and oppressive state.