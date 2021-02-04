Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused the Cameroon army of killing nine civilians, including a six-year-old girl, in a raid last month on a village in the troubled English-speaking west of the country.

The accusation relates to an incident on January 10 that the army, which is fighting armed separatists in the region, says was a fight with "terrorists." It dismissed the HRW report as "biased ... (and) distorted."

"Witnesses said that over 50 soldiers ... entered Mautu on foot at about 2 pm on January 10 and started shooting indiscriminately as people fled," HRW said on Thursday.

"The witnesses said that soldiers killed nine people, including a 50-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl, and went house-to-house searching for separatist fighters and weapons, threatening residents and looting people’s belongings," it said in a statement.

The same day, several videos and photos were posted on social media including one showing a woman and child clearly being shot dead. Another showed several men lying on the ground.

HRW said the footage "matched the victims filmed with the descriptions of the victims known to have been killed" and concluded "that the videos were captured within hours of the attack."

READ MORE:Suspected Boko Haram militants kill scores of people in northern Cameroon

Army denies killing civilians

On January 11 the army denied killing any civilians at Mautu, saying it had carried out a "preventive" raid on "terrorist groups' positions."

"Armed individuals ... immediately opened fire" on the soldiers, who "inflicted an appropriate response on them," army spokesperson Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo said at the time, adding that the army acted in "strict respect of the rules of engagement."

"Several terrorists were neutralised, others were wounded or put to flight," he said.

In a written response to AFP on Thursday, the spokesperson lashed HRW's report as a "biased account ... a usual jumble of selected snippets of distorted facts."

READ MORE:Anglophone separatists kill five soldiers, four civilians in west Cameroon

France condemns the attack

France, the influential former colonial power, on January 12 issued a statement to "condemn the attack" at Mautu, which it said had claimed the lives of eight civilians. It did not apportion blame.

Three days later, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also highlighted the incident and said he "noted the government's will to open an inquiry."