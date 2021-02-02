Donald Trump endangered the lives of all members of Congress when he aimed a mob of supporters "like a loaded cannon" at the US Capitol, House Democrats have said.

House Democrats made their most detailed case yet on Tuesday for why the former president should be convicted and permanently barred from office.

Trump denied the allegations through his lawyers and called the trial unconstitutional.

The dueling filings offer the first public glimpse of the arguments that will be presented to the Senate beginning next week.

The impeachment trial represents a remarkable reckoning with the violence in the Capitol last month, which the senators witnessed firsthand, and with Trump’s presidency overall.

Held in the very chamber where the insurrectionists stood on January 6, it will pit Democratic demands for a final measure of accountability against the desire of many Republicans to turn the page and move on.

The impeachment trial, Trump’s second, begins in earnest on February 9.

'Constitutional offence'

The Democratic legal brief forcefully linked Trump's baseless efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election to the deadly riot at the Capitol, saying he bears “unmistakable” blame for actions that threatened the underpinnings of American democracy.

It argued that he must be found guilty on a charge of inciting the siege.