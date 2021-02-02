The US has condemned three terrorist attacks in northern Syria that killed at least 20 civilians.

"The United States condemns the terrorist attacks this past weekend in Azaz, Al Bab and Afrin that resulted in the deaths of at least 20 civilians, including children," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price in a statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but local security personnel suspect the YPG/PKK terror group.

"The United States is deeply alarmed by the frequency of such attacks in recent months, including the repeated use of vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices," said the statement.

"Those responsible for perpetrating the violence should be brought to justice. Their actions endanger the Syrian people and threaten to destabilise the region further," it added.

YPG/PKK terrorists continue to carry out attacks, but do not claim responsibility when they end up harming civilians, according to local security sources.

The terror group, attacking from Syria’s adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin and Al Bab.

The YPG is the Syrian wing of PKK terror group.

