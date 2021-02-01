Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has reported bumper results, with unprecedented demand soaring as virus lockdowns boost the sector.

While fresh waves of infections have dashed economic recovery hopes in many industries, tightened restrictions have helped extend a run of good fortune for gaming companies.

Nintendo hiked its full-year forecast again on the strong results, including the runaway success of its Switch console and blockbuster pandemic hit game "Animal Crossing".

The firm said on Monday global sales of the Switch for October-December rose to their highest level since the wildly popular console launched in March 2017.

Net profit for April-December hit a record $3.6 billion ( 376.7 billion yen), up 91.8 percent from the same period a year earlier, while sales climbed 37.3 percent to $13.3 billion (1.4 trillion yen), it said.

Shares up over 50 percent

Nintendo, which revised its annual forecasts up last quarter, said it was further upgrading its net profit outlook to $3.8 billion (400 billion yen) for the fiscal year to March, from an earlier estimate of $2.8 billion (300 billion yen).

Full-year sales are now projected at $15.2 billion (1.6 trillion yen), compared with the $13.3 billion (1.4 trillion yen) forecast in November.

"Although it has not released major titles recently, software sales were also strong," said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo.

He told the company "appears to have sailed through the crucial Christmas season in style".

"The pandemic was a key factor, but the current strong performance underscores the Switch's high popularity."

Nintendo shares have surged more than 50 percent over the past 12 months and closed up 3.4 percent ahead of the earnings release.