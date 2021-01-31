Clashes have broken out in the impoverished Lebanese city of Tripoli, the latest violence between security forces and protesters furious at the economic fallout of strict coronavirus lockdown measures.

Protesters took to the streets of Lebanon's second city after an otherwise calm weekend, that followed days of angry demonstrations that left one person dead and 400 others wounded.

On Sunday afternoon, a few hundred demonstrators had gathered in central Tripoli's Al Nour square, after calls on social media for people to rally in solidarity.

Then, later on Sunday evening, youths gathered outside government buildings – with police lobbing tear gas from the roofs to disperse the crowd, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

Soldiers, deployed after the unrest earlier in the week, also fired tear gas.

The Lebanese Red Cross treated 10 people hit by rocks or who were struggling to breathe because of tear gas, its secretary-general George Kettane said.

READ MORE:Violent Covid-19 lockdown protests continue in Lebanon

Protesters arrested