A powerful winter storm has engulfed much of the US Northeast as several inches of snow fell across vast swaths of the region and high winds swept coastal areas, causing widespread disruption in New York City and other major urban centres in the region.

The nor'easter – a strong East Coast storm whose winds blow from the northeast – is forecast to bring 31 cm to 61 cm (1 to 2 feet) of snow to some areas of the United States' most densely populated region through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service on Monday.

By early Monday afternoon, the storm had dumped as much as 48 cm (19 inches) of snow in parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, 43 cm (17 inches) in the New York City borough of Queens and more than 33 cm (13 inches) in Manhattan's Central Park, the weather service said, as bands of snow began moving north into New England and south across southeastern Pennsylvania.

READ MORE:How the cold and snow affects our brains and emotions

'The storm of the century'

If it achieves its maximum potential, it would be the first winter storm to generate more than 2 feet of snow in New York City since 2016, when a record-breaking blizzard dumped 70 cm (27.5 inches) on the country's most populous city, according to the weather service.

"It's the storm of the century!" said snowplow operator James Carew, 56, of Union, New Jersey, whose family business, Carew Tree Experts, straps plows onto its fleet of pickup trucks to bring in winter cash.

The storm's intensity and the rapid buildup of snow means multiple visits to clear residential driveways like the one he was plowing in Maplewood, New Jersey.

"This is a 10 out of 10 for storms," Carew said in an interview early Monday afternoon.

Winter storm warnings and weather advisories were in place across the Northeast.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Sunday, suspending public bus and commuter rail service for all of Monday.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio imposed restrictions on non-essential travel starting at 1100 GMT on Monday due to heavy snowfall and strong winds expected to batter the city.

De Blasio also announced the suspension of in-person learning at the city's public schools through Tuesday.

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in the city and 44 other counties, and warned of possible road closures in the hours ahead.