Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed off on legislation extending a key nuclear pact between Russia and the United States by five years.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the federal law 'on the ratification of the extension of the agreement between Russia and the USA'," the Kremlin said in a statement, referring to New START.

"The current federal law enters force on the day of its official publication," the statement said.

The New START treaty is the last remaining arms reduction pact between the former Cold War rivals.

The Kremlin said the extension of the pact "allows to preserve the transparency and predictability of strategic relations between Russia and the United States, [and] to support global strategic stability."

Russia's parliament had backed the extension earlier this week.

A new start

Putin had submitted the bill to both houses of parliament after the Russian leader and new US President Joe Biden held their first phone call Tuesday evening.