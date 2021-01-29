WORLD
Explosion outside Israeli embassy in New Delhi damages cars, no injuries
Indian police and bomb disposal experts took over the scene, sealing off district around the embassy in the capital.
Security officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India on January 29, 2021. / Reuters
January 29, 2021

A blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi has damaged cars but did not cause injuries, police said.

The district around the embassy was sealed off on Friday after the explosion and police and bomb disposal experts took over the scene.

A police statement described it as a "very low intensity improvised device" that blew out the windows on three nearby cars.

"Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the statement added.

Israel is treating the event as a terrorist incident, an Israeli official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Army parade

In February 2012 a bomb attack on an Israeli diplomatic car in Delhi injured four people.

The latest incident took place close to where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government and military leaders were attending an army parade.

The Indian capital is also on a security alert because of farmers' protests against government agriculture reforms that deteriorated into serious unrest this week.

READ MORE:India opposition boycotts Parliament in support of protesting farmers

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
