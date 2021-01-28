WORLD
4 MIN READ
Top Pakistan court frees militant convicted of beheading Daniel Pearl
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the release of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, previously convicted of beheading Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in “complete shock”, lawyers said.
Top Pakistan court frees militant convicted of beheading Daniel Pearl
A portrait of Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar at Fleet Street's St Brides Church prior to a memorial service in London on March 5, 2002. / Reuters
January 28, 2021

Pakistan's Supreme Court has dismissed a series of appeals against the acquittal of a British-born man convicted of masterminding the kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, paving the way for his release along with three other accomplices.

"The court has come out to say that there is no offence that he has committed in this case," Mahmood Sheikh, who represents but has no relation to the accused Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, said on Thursday.

"By a majority of two to one, they have acquitted all the accused persons and ordered their release," a provincial advocate general, Salman Talibuddin said.

The ruling follows an international outcry last year after a lower court acquitted the 47-year-old of murder and reduced his conviction to a lesser charge of kidnapping, overturning his death sentence and ordering his release after almost two decades in prison.

Pearl was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching a story about militants.

Nearly a month later, after a string of ransom demands were made, a graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate.

READ MORE: Pakistani court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

'Travesty of justice'

Lawyers for Pearl's family have argued that Sheikh played a crucial role in organising the abduction and detention of the journalist before ordering his captors to kill him.

Defence lawyers, however, say he has been used a scapegoat for the murder and was sentenced on insufficient evidence.

Recommended

Sheikh and the three other men convicted of involvement in the kidnapping have been held under emergency orders by the Sindh provincial government, which has argued that they are a danger to the public.

There was no word on when they will be released following Thursday's decision.

A lawyer for Pearl's parents on Wednesday presented the Supreme Court a letter by Sheikh to the Sindh High Court that acknowledged he had played a role in the murder, claiming minor involvement. The Pearls' lawyer has filed an appeal with the top court based on Sheikh's letter to add news articles to submitted evidence in order to link Sheikh to other terrorism-related crimes.

A high court last year commuted the death penalty of the British-born Sheikh into a life sentence and acquitted his three co-accused, citing lack of evidence.

The government and Pearl's parents challenged that decision and pleaded to the Supreme Court to reinstate the death penalty.

The Supreme Court turned down both pleas on Thursday.

Pearl's family called the top court's ruling "a travesty of justice" and pleaded for US intervention in the case.

"The release of these killers puts in danger journalists everywhere and the people of Pakistan. We urge the US government to take all necessary actions under the law to correct this injustice," the family said in a statement.

In a statement last month, the then-US acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said that America "stands ready to take custody of Omar Sheikh to stand trial here" after labelling the acquittal "an affront to terrorism victims everywhere".

READ MORE: Four acquitted in Daniel Pearl murder rearrested pending appeal

SOURCE:AFP, TRT World
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit