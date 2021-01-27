TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president, SpaceX CEO discuss cooperation
Space technologies was the main topic of discussion on the fields of cooperation between Turkey's public and private sectors and Musk’s company.
Turkish president, SpaceX CEO discuss cooperation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey, on November 8, 2017. / AA
January 27, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk have discussed cooperation in various fields during a phone conversation.

Space technologies was the main topic of discussion on the fields of cooperation between Turkey's public and private sectors and Musk’s company, Turkey’s Presidency said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to closely follow the developments in our country and the world in the field of technology and to support every step taken in this field in order to benefit our nation," President Erdogan said in a Telegram statement.

SpaceX and Turkey's past cooperation

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk visited Turkey in November 2017 which opened a door for cooperation on using the company's rocket launchers.

The cooperation resulted in a recent launch of Turkey's fifth-generation satellite Turksat 5A by SpaceX with a Falcon 9 rocket from the company's Cape Canaveral base in Florida.

Recommended

READ MORE:Turkey launches fifth-generation satellite Turksat 5A

Turksat 5A was launched with the aim to provide TV broadcasting and communication services across European, African and Asian continents.

Turkey will also launch another communication satellite, the Turksat 5B, in June, country's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu had previously announced. 

The cooperation resulted  in a recent launch of Turkey's fifth-generation satellite Turksat 5A by the US-based technology company SpaceX with a Falcon 9 rocket from the company's Cape Canaveral base in Florida.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive