The world should step up to say "stop" to anti-Muslim prejudice and xenophobia, which have increased in recent years through the use of digital platforms, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

His remarks came in a video message on Wednesday released on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"The international community should take action so that tragedies such as the Holocaust, Bosnia, Rwanda, and Cambodia do not recur," he said.

Erdogan said that humanity is going through a difficult period, adding that the "racism virus" has become increasingly widespread along with the pandemic.

'Hate crimes are increasing'

He underlined that there is a "serious increase" in acts of violence on places of worship, such as mosques, synagogues, and churches.

"Hate crimes against some segments of society with different ethnic identities, religions, language, and appearances have been increasing day by day."

Racist terrorism has turned into a security threat that undermines social peace and people's will to live together, Erdogan said.

"The signs of the Holocaust, the Bosnian, Rwandan, and Cambodian genocides, in which millions of people lost their lives, were evident with systematic discrimination, marginalisation, and rising hate speech long before these massacres," he said.