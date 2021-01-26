During his confirmation hearing in front of the United States Senate, the newly appointed Secretary of Defence was askedabout his opinion on Western Sahara. Secretary Gen. Lloyd Austin tentatively replied, “That is an issue I certainly would like to take a closer look at before I gave you a detailed answer.”

Washington’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara was one of several significant foreign policy changes announced by former President Donald Trump shortly before his departure. The case of Morocco, however, is notable in that American support of the kingdom’s claims to the territory was exchanged for Rabat’s commitment to normalise relations with Israel.

Yet, the swift actions that followed this deal — the first direct flight between Israel and Morocco and the visitation of senior American diplomats to Dakhla in preparation for a US consulate — have ground to a halt following the inauguration of President Biden.

Secretary Austin’s remarks provide no hints as to how the Biden administration plans to move forward and seem to indicate that the issue is far from top of the priority list. Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s silence on the matter has spooked Morocco: according to some sources, the kingdom is waiting on the opening of both the American consulate in Western Sahara and Israeli liaison offices before it makes any further decisions on future Morocco-Israel relations.

Meanwhile, the Polisario Front allegedly launched four rockets into Guerguerat, one of the UN-buffer zones located on the border between Morocco and Mauritania. The attack is an escalation from the ongoing exchange of fire between the Moroccan military and Polisario Front that has been reported since mid-November. The timing of this event is no coincidence; the stakes are high for the Polisario Front to make their opposition to Washington’s policy shift clear.

Yet, despite President Biden’s silence thus far, as well his administration’s promise of ‘a return to normalcy’ from the Trump era, Biden is unlikely to reverse course on the issue.

Washington considers Rabat a reliable ally, with varying levels of involvement, in promoting its regional interests. It is not in Biden’s interest to renege on the US’ recognition of Morocco’s claims and lose Rabat’s favour.

While Trump announced the US’ new stance on Western Sahara abruptly and casually, the quid pro quo had been carefully negotiated by Israeli, Moroccan, and American parties for years. In fact, Washington had begun to shift its stance on Western Sahara in favour of Rabat long before the Trump administration. There is some disagreement over exactly when Washington switched from supporting positive neutrality and the UN-brokered ceasefire, to pushing for the language in Security Council resolutions on Western Sahara to prioritise diplomatic negotiations.