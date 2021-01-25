Biden knows only too well that the bigger you are, the harder you fall and this is what is behind his $1.9 trillion dollar rescue package for the economy and for tackling covid head on. He literally took hours to get his act together.

Yet it has taken the European Union months to form a policy.

Just recently, the EU finally signed off a Covid-19 aid package of just over $2 trillion when Poland and Hungary initially blocked it being agreed as part of the EU's new operating budget for 2021 to 2027.

These two EU member states, who joined the EU in 2004, both smelt a rat in the deal, which they claimed was a backdoor immigration deal which was going to affect both of their countries. The two trillion dollar budget was finally backed by the European Parliament in late December but many will argue that the EU’s lack of unity and its own corruption, allowed for crucial delays to take place, costing many lives.

Even today, the headlines are still featuring the “fiasco” of the EU’s vaccine program which last year favoured a French company – which then failed to step up to the mark – only for reports in January to show the EU program in a murky light.

The EU wants above all to favour European firms and for its own slow program to take precedent, but has seen Germany break ranks and order its own supplies while Hungary went even further and defied Brussels by ordering from Russia.

EU “blunders” indeed.

The word “fiasco” comes up a lot in google when you search for “EU” and “vaccines”. Some pro-EU analysts even go as far as saying that the EU lost sight of the vaccine rationale just as it did with Brexit negotiations, calling it a “disaster” as a policy area.

In America, things are less complicated and Biden’s covid rescue plan will only have to be backed by a majority of votes in the Senate next month. According to Bloomberg though, the plan might see some resistance as it bundles in with it a few social reforms from Democrats.

“The pandemic aid bill - spanning $400 billion for Covid-19 management, more than $1 trillion in direct relief spending and $440 billion for communities and businesses - comes in at more than double the bipartisan bill approved last month, and only slightly below the March 2020 Cares Act,” claims Bloomberg. “The bigger size, and inclusion of Democratic priorities such as a minimum-wage increase, sets a challenge for Biden to bring Republicans aboard,” it explains.

The big thinking from the US will irk EU mandarins in Brussels who are wondering whether the EU will survive beyond its own elections in 2024, with Brexit now already a real worry for the EU as a number of other countries consider making the same move.

Chief among them being Italy, which will have to still wait months to receive a dime from the EU to rebuild its shattered economy following the covid outbreak. Others such as Netherlands, Denmark, Hungary, Poland and even France could also make moves towards plans to leave the EU, with French President Emmanuel Macron becoming increasingly nervous each day after Brexit, scared that French citizens will watch how Britain flourishes outside of the EU but still retaining access to its single market – explaining why he felt the need to lie to his own people about Brexit being based on “lies and false promises”.