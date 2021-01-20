Turkey has condemned Israel’s plan to construct over 2,500 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“We strongly condemn the step taken by Israel with the tenders issued today (January 20) for the construction of additional illegal settlements consisting of 2,572 housing units, 2,112 of which are in the West Bank and 460 in East Jerusalem,” said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Wednesday.

The statement said Israel, by such actions, intends to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian State with geographical integrity and change the status of Jerusalem.

READ MORE:West Bank infrastructure projects help 'expand' illegal settlements

The increase in the number of such actions before each election reflects a mentality of opportunism, it said, and added that these actions are "also attempted to block the ways of establishing peace in the region."

The ministry, in the statement, called on the international community to take action to ensure the rights of the Palestinian people and to protect Palestinian territories in the face of the occupying mentality of the Israeli administration.

READ MORE:Analysis: UN report on business of Jewish settlements exposes US biases