The last surviving heir of the House of Osman, the royal dynasty that once ruled the Ottoman Empire, has died at age 90 in Syria.

Prince Dundar Abdulkerim Osmanoglu lost his life at a hospital on Monday in the Syrian capital Damascus, where he had been receiving treatment, his family said in a statement.

"My uncle Dundar had serious health problems and he was living in Damascus amid a war environment," said Prince Abdulhamid Kayihan Osmanoglu.

"We were trying hard to get him to Turkey, but unfortunately we could not."

