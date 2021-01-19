A wave of Taliban attacks and violence has killed dozens across Afghanistan, even as talks are underway between the government and the insurgents in Qatar, officials said.

A statement from the Afghan Defence Ministry on Tuesday said four army soldiers were killed on Monday night in Taliban attacks on checkpoints in Kunduz province.

According to the ministry, 15 Taliban fighters were also killed and 12 were wounded.

The details were impossible to independently verify as Kunduz is off limits to journalists and the Taliban hold sway across most of the province's rural areas.

However, Ghulam Rabani Rabani, a provincial council member in Kunduz, gave a significantly higher casualty toll.

At least 25 members of the security forces were killed by the Taliban in separate attacks in the Dasht-e-Archi district, including 13 soldiers and four policemen, he said.

READ MORE: Afghan judges killed in Kabul shooting

Taliban behind attacks

At least eight other soldiers were killed near Kunduz city, the provincial capital, Rabani said.

Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the insurgents were behind all the attacks.

The Taliban was able to seize weapons and ammunition from the checkpoints, he said.

READ MORE: Many pro-Kabul militiamen killed in Taliban insider attack

Administration chief shot

Meanwhile, in southern Helmand province, Abdul Zahir Haqyar, administration chief in Washer’s district, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen on Monday night, said Abdul Nabi Elham, the provincial governor of Helmand.

Two of Haqyar’s bodyguards were wounded in the shooting.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for that attack.