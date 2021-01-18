Guatemalan police have fired tear gas to disperse thousands of Honduran migrants trying to reach the United States on foot, with soldiers beating back a group trying to push through barricades.

Security forces surrounded the migrant caravan on a road in the southeastern Guatemalan town of Vado Hondo, near the border with Honduras.

Amid the deafening explosions of gas and smoke canisters, many migrants retreated, with some waiting nearby to make a new attempt later, while others fled into nearby mountains.

Several dropped their sparse belongings as they rushed from harm's way.

Uniformed soldiers with clubs and plastic shields beat back one group trying to break through a fence.

A regional health official, who did not give her name, said several migrants were struck and injured.

In the name of curbing the spread of the coronavirus, security forces are under strict orders not to let anyone through.

Saying they are desperate to escape poverty, unemployment, gang and drug violence and the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes, the migrants set out from Honduras last week, aiming to cross Guatemala and Mexico and reach the US, an arduous journey of thousands of kilometres.

"They have no heart, we are risking our lives," lamented Dixon Vazquez, 29, who begged the Guatemalan authorities to let the group continue.

"There is no work in Honduras," he said.

READ MORE: Honduran migrant caravan in Guatemala grows to 9,000 people

'No work, nor food'

Dania Hinestrosa, a 23-year-old domestic worker travelling with her daughter, said she had left behind another child of three and twins aged four.

"We have no work, nor food, so I decided to go to the United States," Hinestrosa said.

But Guatemala migration head Guillermo Diaz insisted on Saturday the group "will not be able to pass" and urged the migrants to turn back.

Anyone wishing to enter Guatemala would need legal travel documents and a negative Covid-19 test, he said in a video, and claimed to have intelligence information suggesting that members of organised crime gangs had infiltrated the migrant group.

Migration authorities said nearly 1,400 people in the caravan had been returned to Honduras by Sunday, including 192 children.