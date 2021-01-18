Miners trapped underground in eastern China for more than a week after a blast at a gold mine have managed to send up a note to rescuers, the local government said.

A note was then sent up from the trapped miners saying that 12 were still alive, the local government said in a statement on Monday.

"We are in urgent need of cold medicine, painkillers, medical tape, external anti-inflammatory drugs, and three people have high blood pressure," the note read.

The blast occurred eight days ago on Sunday afternoon at a mine near Qixia city in eastern Shandong province, leaving 22 miners trapped underground more than 600 metres from the mine's entrance.

After a long period without any contact, rescuers were able to drill through the mine on Sunday afternoon and said they heard "knocking sounds".

READ MORE:China coal mine accident kills two and leaves 20 trapped

Rescuers urged not to stop search

The writer of the note asked rescuers to send down some antihypertensive drugs from his car, and warned that there is a large amount of underground water where the miners are trapped.

Four people are injured, the note read.

"We wish the rescuers won't stop so that we can still have hope. Thank you", the note read.