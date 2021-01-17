Gunmen have shot dead two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court during an early morning ambush in the country's capital, officials said, as a wave of assassinations continues to rattle the nation.

Sunday's attack on the judges happened as they were travelling to their office in a court vehicle, said Ahmad Fahim Qaweem, a spokesman for the court.

"Unfortunately, we have lost two women judges in today's attack. Their driver is wounded," Qaweem said.

No group or person immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Targeted killings of high-profile figures

There are more than 200 female judges working for the country's top court, the spokesman added.