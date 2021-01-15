A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island, causing landslides, levelling a hospital, severely damaging other buildings and sending people fleeing from their homes in the nighttime darkness.

At least 42 people were confirmed dead but authorities were still collecting information from devastated areas.

More than 600 people were injured during the magnitude 6.2 quake, which sent people fleeing their homes in the darkness, triggering panic among the terrified residents of the island, which was hit by a huge quake and tsunami two and a half years ago that killed thousands.

So far, 29 bodies have been hauled from beneath crumpled buildings in Mamuju, a city of about 110,000 in West Sul awesi province, while another eight were killed south of the area after the quake struck.

"We don't know how many more are missing," said Arianto from the rescue agency in Mamuju, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

"There are still people trapped beneath the rubble."

The epicentre of the earthquake was 36 kilometres (22 miles) south of West Sulawesi province’s Mamuju district, at a depth of 18 kilometres (11 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

Strong aftershocks could follow the earthquake, the chief of Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

Dwikorita Karnawati told a news conference there had been at least 26 aftershocks after two strong quakes had rocked the area since Thursday afternoon.

Several buildings in Majene were severely damaged, including 62 homes, a health unit centre and a military office.

The strong quake also caused power and phone service outages and landslides along roads.

A hospital in Mamuju, a city of some 110,000 in West Sulawesi province, was levelled.

"There are patients and hospital employees trapped under the rubble and we're now trying to reach them," he added, without giving a specific figure.

Death toll could rise

Rescuers were also trying to reach a family of eight trapped under the rubble of their destroyed home, he added.

The country's search-and-rescue agency earlier said at least one hotel had collapsed after the quake struck at 2:18 am local time Friday (1818 GMT Thursday).