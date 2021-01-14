The US House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on Wednesday for a second time, just days before he is scheduled to leave office, raising questions about what happens next.

The House voted 232-197 to impeach the president, with 10 members of Trump's Republican Party joining 222 Democrats.

Here are some of the possible scenarios after the House impeached Trump for inciting last week's attack by his supporters on the US Capitol, as Congress tried to certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Senate trial

Now that Trump has been impeached, it is up to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to submit the article of impeachment to the Senate at a time of her choosing.

The Senate would then hold a trial.

That's what happened last year after Trump was impeached in 2019 by the Democrat-controlled House for pressuring the leader of Ukraine to dig up political dirt on Biden.

Trump was acquitted by the Republican-majority Senate in February 2020.

This time, however, Trump has only a week left in the White House and Biden is to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20.

The Senate is currently in recess and is not scheduled to return until January 19.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could call the Senate back early and hold an emergency session, but McConnell ruled that out.

Even if the Senate did move "promptly," there is no way it could conduct a trial before Biden is inaugurated and Trump leaves office, McConnell said in a statement.

"Given the rules, procedures, and Senate precedents that govern presidential impeachment trials, there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect Biden is sworn in next week," he said.

McConnell noted that the three previous presidential impeachment trials had lasted 83 days, 37 days, and 21 days.

Schumer, in a statement welcoming Trump's impeachment by the House, said that regardless of when it starts "make no mistake, there will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate."