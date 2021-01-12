Britain's interior minister on Tuesday warned that anyone flouting coronavirus lockdown rules would face action from the police, as the government vowed to step up enforcement measures to cut surging infection rates that risk overwhelming health services.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said police had already issued 45,000 on-the-spot fines to people who failed to adhere to strict lockdown guidelines.

But with mounting concern about spiralling infection rates and continued lack of compliance, more action will be taken, she said.

"My message today to anyone refusing to do the right thing is simply: if you don't play your part, our selfless police officers, who are out there risking their lives, will enforce the regulations," she told a news conference.

"And I will back them."

Britain is currently in its third national lockdown, with schools and non-essential shops closed, as a new, more transmissible strain of the virus spreads rapidly across the country.

Last week saw the country's worst daily case numbers and death tolls since the start of the outbreak, prompting calls for even tougher rules, including increasing social distancing.

But Patel stopped short of announcing new measures, insisting the existing stay-at-home rules were clear.

Unlike several of its European neighbours, the UK government does not require people to wear masks outside.

Supermarkets seek help from police

Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said officers across the country had recently stopped a boat party and a minibus full of people heading out for a walk.

A £10,000 ($13,625) fine was issued to the organiser of a party who tried to claim it was a business event, he added.

"At this critical time, we will have more officers out on dedicated patrols to take action against the small few who are letting us all down," he added.

Another 1,243 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were recorded on Tuesday, taking the overall death toll to 83,203 -- the highest in Europe and one of the worst in the world.