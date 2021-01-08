A cleric linked to the Bali nightclub bombings was freed from prison, stirring grief and anger among victims nearly two decades after more than 200 people, mostly foreign tourists, were killed in Indonesia's worst terror attack.

Abu Bakar Bashir, 82, is seen as the spiritual leader of terror network Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), which was responsible for the massive blasts that ripped through a pair of packed bars in October 2002.

The firebrand preacher was released after completing an unrelated jail term for helping fund militant training. But he has long been suspected of involvement in the horrific holiday island bombings, which came just a year after the September 11 attacks in the United States.

A van with Bashir inside left Gunung Sindur prison near the capital Jakarta at around 2230 GMT Thursday (5:30 am local time on Friday), accompanied by members of Indonesia's elite counter-terror squad.

Bashir was expected to return to his hometown, Solo city.

Sentenced to 15 years in 2011, his term was later cut due to sentencing reductions handed to most prisoners in Indonesia.

Bashir had been previously jailed over the Bali bombings, but that conviction was quashed on appeal. He has repeatedly denied involvement and his exact role remains unclear.

'Warmly welcomed'

The Bali bombings prompted Jakarta to strengthen cooperation with the US and Australia on counter-terrorism.

Al Qaeda-linked JI, founded by exiled Indonesian militants in neighbouring Malaysia in the 1980s, was largely dismantled by security forces after the 2002 attacks, and a 2005 bombing on the holiday island.

It was also blamed for a 2003 car bomb at the JW Marriott hotel in Jakarta and another the following year outside the Australian embassy.

There have been signs of the network's resurgence in recent years, although Bashir's influence has waned, said Jakarta-based security analyst Sidney Jones.

"But his release will be warmly welcomed by... former JI followers as he is still seen as a senior figure in the radical movement in Indonesia," she added.

Bashir's lawyers had appealed for his release citing his age and risk of contracting Covid-19 in the Southeast Asian nation's notoriously overcrowded prison system.

The cleric refused to renounce his extremist views in exchange for leniency when the government considered releasing him early two years ago.