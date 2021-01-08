Forced by the pandemic to go online, the massive annual gathering for the technology industry normally held in Las Vegas still wants to be a place for connections, even if virtual.

The scaled-down, digital-only Consumer Electronics Show will be heavily influenced by the global crisis, and will showcase new ways of delivering health care along with innovations in artificial intelligence, robotics, smart homes and cities, and other segments.

The January 11-14 event will go on without the glitzy spectacles and showy product unveilings which have in past years drawn tens of thousands of industry participants.

"We've been forced to adapt and we have," said Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association, which produces the show, adding that the new format "will illustrate how innovation paves the way for a brighter tomorrow."

The digital show may allow exhibitors, buyers and others to make better use of their time by connecting with the most relevant people, said Jean Foster, a senior vice president of the trade association.

"So we really built around the concept of people being able to interact with each other," she told AFP.

Generating buzz

Some unveilings which would normally draw crowds in Las Vegas are going ahead in the virtual space: Audi is set to launch its electric sports car, and LG will show off a large bendable display for gamers; other companies will be releasing gadgets adapted to superfast 5G wireless networks which are gaining traction.

But some analysts say the lack of in-person events has pushed many participants to the sidelines.

"You're not going to find cool things by stumbling on them," said Bob O'Donnell, analyst and consultant with Technalysis Research.

O'Donnell said companies looking to generate interest might wait or hold their own digital event to avoid getting lost in the mass of online presentations at the digital CES.

Large multinational firms are likely to generate some buzz, according to O'Donnell, but "small companies will suffer the most in this format."

Shapiro said organisers are evaluating the show for 2022 which will be digital in part "but we also plan to be physical in Las Vegas."

The all-digital CES had some 1,800 exhibitors registered by the end of December, down from 4,400 last year, and will also include an expanded lineup of keynote speeches from industry leaders and panel discussions about evolving lifestyles and technology.