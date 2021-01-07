President Donald Trump for the first time has acknowledged his defeat in the November 3 election and announced there would be an "orderly transition on January 20th" after Congress concluded the electoral vote count certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Trump's acknowledgment on Thursday came after a day of chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill as a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building and unleashed unprecedented scenes of mayhem as it tried to halt the peaceful transition of power.

Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked, and the formal congressional tally halted for more than six hours.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by his social media director.

His own account had been locked by the company for posting messages that appeared to justify the assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy.

"I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again."

Chaos in Capitol Hill

Trump has spent the last two months refusing to concede the election and making allegations of mass voter fraud that have been rejected by dozens of courts and Republican officials, including his former attorney general.