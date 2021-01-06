BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Bitcoin hits new record high, breaks above $35,000
Despite its volatility, many investment funds continue to buy bitcoin, while banking giants have compared it to haven investment gold.
Bitcoin hits new record high, breaks above $35,000
A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. / Reuters
January 6, 2021

Bitcoin has traded above $35,000 for the first time, rising to a high of $35,879 and extending a rally that has seen the digital currency rise more than 800 percent since mid-March.

Bitcoin jumped nearly 12 percent on Tuesday to top the previous record high of $34,544.94 after a dizzying climb.

Bitcoin's latest surge comes as results from the Senate runoff election in Georgia are coming in. Some a speculating a Democrat-controlled Congress could exacerbate current inflation concerns shared by many bitcoin investors.

READ MORE:JPMorgan: Bitcoin emergence as digital gold could lift price to $146,000

Consecutive new records

Bitcoin's record-breaking and volatile 2020, aided by increased popularity among individual investors, could be set for calmer times according to specialists, despite the new year starting with more sizeable swings.

Having quadrupled in price last year also on strong institutional interest, the leading virtual currency soared by 20 percent in just 72 hours to reach an all-time high $34,792 on Sunday.

On Tuesday around 1630 GMT it stood at $32,570.

Since mid-December, "you finally saw (individual)... investors come in", noted Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of specialist cryptocurrency platform Nexo.

Recommended

Price swings

Bitcoin purchases have opened up to the wider public thanks to the ability to buy fractions of one whole unit, while Paypal account holders can now use the virtual currency for online transactions.

But even buying fractions of one bitcoin can leave small investors with big losses.

"If you want to get caught up in day-to-day movements, you need to be a pro with the stomach for stormy waters," Trenchev told AFP.

"There's no certainty in any asset class, bitcoin least of all," he cautioned.

The cryptocurrency's recent highs were achieved at weekends and during the festive period when many brokers were away from work.

In its 12-year history, bitcoin has suffered several wild price swings with rebounds not always immediate.

Debate rages over the status of the digital asset, launched in late 2008, as to whether it should be considered a form of money, an asset or a commodity.

READ MORE:Bitcoin continues winning streak, sets another record

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector