A UK court rejected the US request for Julian Assange’s extradition to Washington, bringing the Wikileaks founder’s controversial case into a new light, making many question whether the motives behind the case are political.

While the British court found the US demand for Assange’s extradition reasonable, it still ruled against it on the grounds that the infamous American supermax prison conditions could put the Australian at risk of suicide.

Nearly a decade later, many may have forgotten where, when and why the case began in the first place.

Here is a quick run-through of all the questions you might have surrounding Julian Assange:

Where and when does the story start?

Assange was born in Australia in 1971. From a young age, he was involved in hacking. Some even claimed that he might have been part of the plot against NASA in 1989.

Assange and his friends established Wikileaks in 2006 where they began publishing their hacks. Among their revelations, the group published details on various topics ranging from US drone strikes in Yemen, to corruption in the Arab world.

But Assange’s real trouble started when Wikileaks began publishing US diplomatic cables regarding its activities in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2010, the group published a well-known video, Collateral Murder,showing the shocking video of a US military mission in Iraq, where American soldiers killed 18 people including two Reuters journalists.

Why Assange?

That same year, Wikileaks also published top secret US army files related to the Afghanistan War, supplied by Chelsea Manning, a US military intelligence analyst.

"We always expect tremendous criticism. It is my role to be the lightning rod … to attract the attacks against the organization for our work, and that is a difficult role. On the other hand. I get undue credit," Assange said at the time, describing how he was becoming personally liable for the consequences of their work.

But after the group published a huge amount of US diplomatic cables, aka ‘Cablegate’, in November 2010, the American justice system decided to open a formal investigation against Assange.

In 2011, the group also published the Guantanamo Bay files, where many alleged Al Qaeda militants had been held on flimsy charges or not charged at all. Most Guantanamo Bay prisoners were later released despite being incarcerated for lengthy periods.

What was the case against him?

Washington’s case is based on an old law, the Espionage Act of 1917. The current US extradition request to the UK is based on Assange’s alleged violation of this law, putting in danger US servicemen, intelligence officials and informants by revealing their identities.

Assange’s defence team argues that his actions are no more dangerous than investigative journalism.

In 2013, four years before Trump’s White House moved to escalate their fight against Assange, the Obama administration considered charging him on the grounds of the 1917 law. They, however, could not find concrete evidence, which could suggest that he worked on behalf of other countries.