British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that more onerous lockdown restrictions in England are likely as the country reels from a new coronavirus variant that has pushed infection rates to their highest recorded levels.

Johnson insisted on Sunday he has “no doubt” that schools are safe and urged parents to send their children back into the classroom in areas of England where they can.

Unions representing teachers have called for schools to turn to remote learning for at least a couple of weeks more due to the new variant, which scientists have said is up to 70 percent more contagious.

The UK is in the midst of an acute outbreak, recording more than 50,000 new coronavirus infections a day over the past five days.

On Saturday, it notched a daily record of 57,725 new cases.

Worst-hit European nation

The country, with nearly 75,000 virus-related deaths, is alternating with Italy as the worst-hit European nation, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

“We are entirely reconciled to do what it takes to get the virus under control, that may involve tougher measures in the weeks ahead," Johnson said in an interview with the BBC.

“Obviously there are a range of tougher measures that we would have to consider."

Johnson conceded that school closures, curfews and the total banning of household mixing could be on the agenda for areas under the most stress.

London and southeast England are facing extremely high levels of new infections and there is speculation that restrictions there will have to be tightened to bring the virus under control.

In some parts of the British capital and its surrounding areas, there are around 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

Tough tiering system

Johnson's government is using a tiered coronavirus restrictions system.

Most of England is already at the highest Tier 4 level, which involves the closure of shops not selling non-essential items and places like gyms and recreation centres as well as a stay-at-home instruction.