A Republican senator has said that he will object to Congress certification next week of the results of the November 3 US presidential election, a move that may slightly delay – but not derail – the final confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

Several Republican members of the House of Representatives have also said they plan to object to the January 6 certification of the Electoral College vote but Josh Hawley of Missouri was the first senator to confirm so publicly on Wednesday.

Hawley said he was objecting to certification because of concerns about "election integrity" and noted that Democrats had done so in the past.

"Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity," he said in a statement.

"And they were entitled to do so.

"But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same," Hawley said.

"At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections."

Vice President Mike Pence is to lead the joint session of Congress which certifies the Electoral College results that determine the winner of the White House race.

Biden won 306 of the Electoral College votes that represent the returns of the popular vote in each of the US states while incumbent Donald Trump won 232.