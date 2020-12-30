Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the two high-profile cities in the oil-rich UAE, have long been known for their wealth and luxury. Away from their glittering skyscrapers, the country runs secret prisons in war-torn Yemen, where barbarity is unleashed on humans in disguise.

A Geneva-based human rights group, SAM, has recently released a report, outlining serious violations of human rights in Abu Dhabi-run secret prisons. SAM monitors abuse of rights committed by all types of actors and stakeholders from the Iran-backed Houthis to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Yemen.

According to SAM’s report, the UAE, which is allied with Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group, has established “dozens of secret prisons” across the country. In the Yemen war, the Saudi-UAE alliance backed by the US fights with the Houthis.

“These prisons are managed and funded by the Emirati forces, as [Emirati-run] forces intend to detain thousands of Yemenis, including political opponents, opinion-holders, and even civilians, without any charge and any judicial process,” the report says.

“There are no accurate figures about the number of these prisons due to their widespread nature and other difficulties to locate them,” the report indicates. But SAM was able to locate some of those prisons successfully.

UAE-run secret prisons are located in places like Mahra, Seiyun and Mukalla in the Hadramout province and Azzan in the Shabwah province, the report says. There are also other prisons in provinces of Abyan and Lahj as well as in areas like Mocha and Al Khokha in the Western coast, according to the report.

The SAM report also includes firsthand accounts of two people, who were subjected to various tortures and beatings during their detentions in UAE-run secret prisons.

“I was beaten by a large number of soldiers until I lost consciousness. I only woke up when they sprayed me with cold water, and then they hit me again until my strength collapsed,” said Abdullah al-Ashari, a 35 years old man, who was detained in one of those secret prisons.

Ashari spent time in the secret Al Khokha prison, which is under the control of the 9th Brigade led by “Yahya Al-Wahsh”, according to the SAM report. The infamous prison has been funded by the UAE, according to the group.