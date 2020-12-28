The Director-General of the Economic Studies Office of Iranian Parliamentary Research Center Musa Shahbazi stated that the poverty rate of the total population has reached 35 percent, according to Iranian Tasnim News Agency.

"The average consumption of goods has decreased a lot in recent years, so that in the first to third deciles, calorie consumption has decreased, and also meat consumption has decreased and turned into chicken and egg consumption,” Shahbazi told the Iranian media.

He also underlined that the consumption of meat is 25 grams per person each month during the same period.

Shahbazi also pointed out the critical increase in the price of chicken and eggs in a year which have risen by 84 percent and 88 percent, respectively.

The government's food security policies have remained completely unsuccessful to cope with the inflation on the prices of basic goods. He also added there are various reasons which have caused high inflation. He didn’t specify them, however.

Malnutrition risk

According to Iran’s Statistical Center, people from seventeen provinces of the country are at the risk of malnutrition as overall commodity prices have increased nearly two times compared to last year.

Prices of 20 basic goods out of 96, such as summer vegetables, fruits, legumes and rice, have seen more than a hundred percent increase in the same period.