The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has announced that it was ending sanctions imposed against Mali after a military coup in August, saying it wished to back the return to civilian rule.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Tuesday "heads of state and government have decided to lift sanctions" after seeing positive steps towards a constitutional government.

The 15-nation group imposed tough sanctions against one of Africa's poorest countries after president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted following mass protests.

The coup was bloodless but triggered widespread alarm among Mali's neighbours.

A coup in 2012 was followed by an uprising in northern Mali which morphed into a bloody insurgency, claiming thousands of lives and threatening neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso.

Crippling sanctions

The ECOWAS sanctions, imposed on August 20, included border closures and a ban on commercial trade and financial flows but not basic necessities, drugs, equipment to fight coronavirus, fuel, or electricity.

Under pressure, Mali's junta endorsed a "charter" to restore civilian rule within 18 months and appointed a committee that chose 70-year-old retired colonel Bah Ndaw as interim president.

Despite this, ECOWAS demanded further concessions.

It insisted that the transition roadmap be published and refused to let junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita, who was appointed interim vice president, be empowered to replace Ndaw if he became incapacitated.

The bloc has now taken into account "notable advances towards constitutional normalisation," said the French text of Tuesday's statement, signed by President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, who currently chairs ECOWAS.