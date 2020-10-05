Protests in support of Azerbaijan have rocked several cities in Iran including the capital Tehran and the northwestern city of Tabriz.

As clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia escalate there are signs that Iran’s significant Azerbaijani Turk population could be a source of tension in the country, particularly given that Iran in perceived to be assisting Armenia.

Online videos show demonstrators engaged in street protests with some throwing projectiles at the police.

Some protesters can be heard chanting in Azerbaijani “Karabakh is ours. It will remain ours," in reference to the Armenian occupied area of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On first impression, it may seem that in light of the more than 20 million Azerbaijani Turks in Iran, the country’s largest ethnic group who are also predominantly Shia, there would be mutual cooperation with Azerbaijan, also a predominantly Shia population.

The reality is a bit complicated, however, with both states viewing each other with suspicion.

Historically the Azerbaijani Turk population of Iran has been considered the state's most loyal community, in particular because they were Shia.

Under the Safavid Empire — which ended in the 18th century and the Turkic origin Qajar Empire, which lasted until 1925 — they contributed to the ruling elite or ruled what later became Iran.

The rise of nationalism and the nation state resulted in some Azerbaijani Turks in Iran rediscovering and reimagining their identity, and elevating communities in the Caucasus and Anatolia to fellow brethren.

Tehran has come to see the Azerbaijani Turk community in northwestern Iran, bordering Azerbaijan through a security paradigm. What if the region decides that it wants to split from Iran?