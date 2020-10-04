US President Donald Trump went through a "very concerning" period on Friday and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care as he battles the coronavirus at a military hospital, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has said.

Meadows comments on Saturday came after it was revealed that Trump was administered supplemental oxygen on Friday morning at the White House before he was transported to the hospital, although his medical staff insisted he had only mild symptoms.

Trump's doctors, for their part, painted a rosy picture of the president's health in a press conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. But the briefing by Navy Commander Dr Sean Conley and other doctors raised more questions than it answered.

"The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made," Conley said.

Trump's medical staff said he is not on oxygen or taking hydroxychloroquine.

Conley also said Trump has started treatment with Remdesivir, a drug known to help patients recover from the virus while refusing to reveal whether the president had ever been on oxygen, despite repeated questioning.

Later on Saturday, Conley said Trump is free of fever and improving but is not yet out of danger.

"He spent much of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty," Conley said in a statement.

Trump's symptoms including cough and nasal congestion "are now resolving and improving," his health staff said. "He's in exceptionally good spirits," said another doctor, Sean Dooley.

Trump released a new hospital video in which he says he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.”

In the four-minute video, Trump says he “wasn’t feeling so well” when he was admitted to the hospital on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

But he says that “I feel much better now” and that “We’re working hard to get me all the way back.”

US first lady Melania Trump is also "doing great" and has no indications for hospitalisation, doctors added.

Presidential race upended

Trump is staying at a military hospital for treatment after testing positive for Covid-19, an extraordinary development that has upended the presidential race a month before the November 3 election.

New cases also emerged among some of his top advisers and allies.

Roughly 17 hours after he made his diagnosis public, Trump walked slowly from the White House to a waiting helicopter to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

He wore a mask and business suit and did not speak to reporters.

"I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out," Trump, 74, said in a brief video message posted on Twitter.

Trump will work in a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Trump had no public events scheduled on Saturday.

A number of other prominent Republicans have tested positive, including former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis.

On Saturday, a third senator was diagnosed with Covid-19: Republican Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie checked himself into a hospital as a precautionary measure after testing positive for the virus.

Experimental treatment

On Friday, Dr Conley said the president felt fatigued and that he had been given an experimental treatment aimed at staving off a severe case of Covid-19.

Earlier, Trump was given an experimental antibody drug that's currently in late-stage studies from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dr Conley also said the president had been given remdesivir at the military hospital.

Unpredictable virus

"The odds are far and away that he’ll have a mild illness" as most people with the virus do, said Dr Gregory Poland, an infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic who has no role in Trump’s care.

But Covid-19 is very unpredictable, he stressed.

"We have young people who die. We have nursing home patients, a lot of them, who actually do quite well," Poland said.

Signs and symptoms