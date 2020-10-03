WORLD
3 MIN READ
Jordan's King Abdullah accepts premier's resignation
King Abdullah told Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz in a letter accepting his resignation that mistakes were made in the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jordan's King Abdullah accepts premier's resignation
Jordan's Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz speaks to the media during a news conference in Amman, Jordan on April 9, 2019. / Reuters
October 3, 2020

Jordan's King Abdullah has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz but asked him to stay on as a caretaker premier until he designates a successor to oversee parliamentary elections on November 10.

The monarch dissolved parliament last Sunday at the end of its four-year term in a move that under constitutional rules meant the government had to resign within a week.

A new government will pave the way for the November vote, as the country grapples with the rapid spread of Covid-19 infections over the last month for which the last government had been widely criticised.

King Abdullah appointed Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz in the summer of 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years over tax increases sought by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce Jordan’s large public debt.

READ MORE:Jordan's king dissolves parliament ahead of elections

Mishandling of Covid-19

Recommended

The monarch told Razzaz in a letter accepting his resignation that mistakes were made in the handling of the pandemic, echoing medical fears the health care system could come to the brink of collapse if the community spread gets out of control.

Jordan reported 1,099 new cases on Saturday bringing the cumulative total to 14,749 infections with 88 deaths.

The monarch hopes a wider shake-up and a new assembly can ease popular disenchantment over economic hardships worsened by the blow of Covid-19 and limits on civil and political freedoms under emergency laws.

The authorities have arrested hundreds of teacher activists after dissolving their opposition-led elected union last July and detained scores of dissidents for criticism on social media

Jordan’s economy is expected to shrink by 6 percent this year as it tackles its worst economic crisis in many years, with unemployment and poverty aggravated by the pandemic.

The elections will however not usher political reforms because of a law that keeps intact a system that limits the representation of those of Palestinian origin in favour of native Jordanians who are the backbone of the country’s political establishment. 

READ MORE:Jordan to hold parliamentary polls on November 10

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war