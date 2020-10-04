Azerbaijan's army has liberated seven more villages from Armenian occupation after a week of clashes.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev made the announcement on Saturday night.

Earlier, Aliyev announced that Azerbaijani soldiers hoisted the flag over the town of Madagiz and added that he had reinstated the town's historical name, Sugovushan, as of Saturday.

Border clashes broke out last Sunday when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

Azerbaijan's parliament declared a state of war in some of its cities and regions following Armenia's border violations and attacks in occupied Karabakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Monday, Azerbaijan declared partial military mobilisation amid the clashes.

Turkey's stance shows Azerbaijan not alone

Aliyev said that Turkey's attitude and comments on attacks by Armenia showed that his country is not alone in its just cause.

Aliyev recalled that the Armenian army launched another military provocation September 27 against Azerbaijan and opened fire on settlements and military positions with various weapons, including heavy artillery.

"Your clear remarks on the issue [of Karabakh dispute] once again showed that Azerbaijan is not alone in its just cause," Aliyev said in an open letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He also reiterated Turkey's position toward Armenian attacks that have been strongly condemned and seen as a treacherous act since the first minutes at every level.

Mentioning that he receives many letters of support every day from Turks, Aliyev stressed that these are clear examples of Turkey-Azerbaijan brotherhood that are appreciated by the Azerbaijan people.