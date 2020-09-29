India's designation of the region along its disputed border with China as a federal territory is an "illegal move," Beijing has said, voicing new objections to construction in the Ladakh region there that seems to strengthen New Delhi's position.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that reports of new Chinese military bases and other facilities being built on its side were "totally untrue and have ulterior motives".

"China does not recognise the so-called Ladakh central government region illegally established by India," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing, saying any new construction violates a pledge by the leaders of both sides.

"We are also opposed to infrastructure construction aimed at military acquisition and control in the disputed border areas."

Senior commanders agreed earlier this month not to add more troops along their fast-militarising disputed border in the mountainous Ladakh region but appear to have made no progress in disengaging their forces from the ongoing standoff as they had earlier pledged to do.

It is unclear why China rejected India's move last year to reconstitute Ladakh as a federal territory, separate from India-administered Kashmir, or why it considered that illegal.

It was likely due to the ongoing conflict over the Line of Actual Control or LAC that runs through part of the high desert territory.

'Refrain from unilateral LAC interpretation'

Wang said China's border defence forces operate on their side of the LAC, and "strictly abide by the relevant agreements."

China “is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the border areas between China and India, and firmly upholds national territorial sovereignty and security”, he said.

Wang did not address reports that China is increasing the building of roads and other infrastructure along its side of the border.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that it hopes that China will "sincerely and faithfully” abide by all agreements between the two countries and "refrain from advancing an untenable unilateral interpretation of the LAC".

Border standoff

The ongoing standoff in Ladakh began in May and escalated in June to the deadliest violence between the two sides in decades, a clash on a high ridge in which soldiers used clubs, stones and their fists.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed and dozens of others were wounded. China is believed to have also suffered casualties but has not provided any details.