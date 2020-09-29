Racial inequality in the United States has cost the country $16 trillion over the last 20 years.

A report generated by US-based CitiGroup has drawn attention once again to the wider failure of the country to address inequality between Black and white communities.

The report found if Black people were provided with fair and equitable lending by banks it could have created an additional $13 trillion in business revenue.

Whereas closing the Black wage gap could have added an additional $2.7 trillion in income per year. The staggering numbers expose how deeply disadvantaged the Black community has become over the decades.

The economists of the report added that if racial gaps were closed today the US economy would see $1 trillion of additional GDP every year for the next five years.

To put these numbers into perspective the annual GDP of the US is $20.5 trillion and at its heart is an underclass of people whose purchasing power is being suppressed at an industrial scale.

As racial tensions continue to deteriorate in the US, the report focuses on the underlying causes of this imbalance including wages, education, housing and investment.

“The 400 years of enslavement of Black populations in the Americas has residual effects that persist to this day despite tomes of legislation providing equal access to various aspects of American life under the law,” said the authors of the report.

CitiGroup is not the first entity to point out that structural racism is embedded in the very fabric of society, but it is, however, one of the few companies to put a price tag on that racism.

This analysis comes amid continued widespread protests against institutional police racism and brutality which disproportionately impact the Black community.

Protests flared up again after three white police officers were not charged with the death of an unarmed black woman, Breonna Taylor, who was sleeping in her bed.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also exposed how vulnerable millions of Americans, but in particular, the Black community, are close to the poverty line.

“The dual health and economic crises resulting from the coronavirus lays bare long-simmering racial tensions and inequalities that have plagued the US for centuries,” the report noted.