A US judge in Washington has temporarily blocked a Trump administration order banning Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google from offering Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok for download that was set to take effect at 11:59 pm Sunday (03.59 GMT Monday).

The ruling followed an emergency hearing on Sunday morning in which lawyers for TikTok argued that the administration's app-store ban would infringe on the company's First Amendment rights and do irreparable harm to the business.

The 90-minute hearing came after President Donald Trump declared this summer that TikTok was a threat to national security and that it either sold its US operations to US companies or the app would be barred from the country.

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is scrambling to firm up a deal tentatively struck a week ago in which it would partner with tech company Oracle and retailer Walmart and that would get the blessing of the Chinese and American governments. In the meantime, it is fighting to keep the app available in the US.

The ban on new downloads of TikTok, which has about 100 million users in the US, was delayed once by the government. A more comprehensive ban is scheduled for November, about a week after the presidential election. Judge Carl Nichols of the US District Court for the District of Columbia said he would make a decision by late Sunday, leaving TikTok's fate hanging.

Talent hunter

In arguments to Judge Nichols, TikTok lawyer John Hall said that TikTok is more than an app but rather is a “modern day version of a town square."

“If that prohibition goes into effect at midnight, the consequences immediately are grave,'" Hall said.

“It would be no different than the government locking the doors to a public forum, roping off that town square" at a time when a free exchange of ideas is necessary heading into a polarised election.

Hall called the ban “punitive," noting that this is “just a blunt way to whack the company now while doing nothing to achieve the stated objective of the prohibition. “

TikTok lawyers also argued that a ban on the app would stop tens of thousands of potential viewers and content creators every month and would also hurt its ability to hire new talent.

In addition, Hall argued that a ban would prevent existing users from automatically receiving security updates, eroding national security.

No evidence of business harm

Justice Department lawyer Daniel Schwei sought to undercut TikTok lawyers' argument, saying that Chinese companies are not purely private and are subject to intrusive laws compelling their cooperation with intelligence agencies.

The Justice Department has also argued that economic regulations of this nature generally are not subject to First Amendment scrutiny. Plaintiffs can't claim a First Amendment right in hosting TikTok itself as a platform for others’ speech because merely hosting a platform is not an exercise of the First Amendment, the Justice Department contends.