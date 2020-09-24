Twenty-eight years ago, almost to the day, I had the good fortune to befriend Pakistan's then-chief diplomat Akram Zaki .

As a young reporter for The Nation, a respected Pakistani English language daily, I had been freshly assigned coverage of the diplomatic affairs "beat", for no better reason than that I am white-skinned and speak English with a London accent - and so was more likely to be socially accepted by the diplomats (which proved to be true).

More attuned to sniffing out corruption scandals in government departments, I was alarmingly out of my depth. I needed to quickly develop sources at the Foreign Office willing to tip me off on diplomatic developments in the making and to provide the background history lessons necessary for a novice like myself to make sense of it all.

Zaki Sahib, who remained my friend until he passed away in November 2017, imparted my first impromptu lesson at a diplomatic shindig in 1992. "Pakistan's foreign policy … " he dictated, as I eagerly scribbled notes next to the drinks table, " … is in a minefield, without a map."

It was an extraordinary statement from an extraordinary man in extraordinary times.

As Pakistan's ambassador to Beijing between 1989 and 1991, Zaki had overseen the transfers of Chinese strategic weapons technology that helped its "iron brother" cross the so-called nuclear threshold.

Over the course of regular Thursday afternoon tea meetings at his home, I came to learn how Zaki's handiwork had triggered US sanctions under the Pressler Amendment , bringing a jarring end to the US-Pakistan partnership dedicated to ending the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

He also educated me in the fine art of diplomacy with India. Tensions between the perennial enemies were particularly high at the time because the victorious mujahideen returning from Afghanistan had turned their attention to Indian-occupied Kashmir and Hindutva bakhts had just demolished the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya.

To a 26-year-old reporter, it was reassuring to watch firsthand as Pakistan's foreign policy course was steered by intelligent diplomats like the flamboyant, street-street Zaki and Foreign Secretary Shaheryar Khan, a soft-spoken blueblood from the House of Bhopal.

Their "bad cop, good cop" act was performed with flair and panache, and it imbibed me with a sense of optimism that, no matter how dire Pakistan's situation, they would find a way out of the minefield.

Sadly, my sense of optimism has been exhausted by the manner in which Pakistan's foreign policy has become completely subservient to the domestic political objectives of its institutions in recent years.

As a direct consequence of the shots being called by non-diplomats, Pakistan's foreign policy has exited the unmapped minefield, only to find itself floating adrift in the Indo-Pacific ocean with only a Chinese life jacket to keep it afloat.

The last five years, in particular, have been marked by one blunder after another. The first was to paint the December 2014 massacre of more than 140 children at the Army Public School in Peshawar as a conspiracy involving India .

The attack was carried out by terrorists of the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) insurgent movement, from ungoverned parts of eastern Afghanistan where they had recently established bases after fleeing the decisive Pakistani military offensive launched six months earlier. Period.