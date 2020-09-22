Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The conversation on Tuesday by telephone, is the first time the two leaders have spoken since tensions flared over a dispute in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey and Greece have competing claims to energy exploration in the region, and France has been backing its fellow EU member state.

In the call, the Turkish and French presidents discussed the eastern Mediterranean, bilateral ties, and relations between Ankara and the EU.

Earlier, Ankara and Athens agreed to restart negotiations over their disagreements.

The phone call came after top leaders from Turkey, Germany, and the European Union held a video conference focusing on recent tension in the eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan expects 'constructive' steps from Macron

In a statement, Turkey's Communications Directorate said Erdogan had told his French counterpart that Turkey advocates dialogue and cooperation to solve problems.

During the conversation, Erdogan stressed that ignoring the legitimate rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean is the reason for tension in the region.

Erdogan also noted that diplomatic opportunities should be utilised and sustainable negotiation processes implemented to reduce the tension, the statement added.

Ankara "wants to discuss and solve all problems on the table," he said.

According to the statement, Erdogan expects a "constructive" attitude from Paris and favours consultation and communications between Turkey and France for the sake of a regular mechanism.

The French foreign ministry said the call had lasted over an hour, and it hoped a dialogue between Turkey and Greece could continue.