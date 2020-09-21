A criminal complaint has been filed against four senior employees of a Greek newspaper over a “despicable” headline about Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan's lawyer Huseyin Aydin filed the complaint about the derogatory headline run in Dimokratia on September 18.

A criminal complaint submitted to the Ankara prosecutor's office says the suspects are Manolis Kotakis, the author of the article, editors Andreas Kapsampelis and Yorgos Giatroudakis, and Editor-in-Chief Dimitris Rizoulis.

Turkey has urged Greece to bring to account those responsible for the "shameless" action.

'Moral collapse not limited to marginal segments'

Following the complaint, the prosecutors in the capital Ankara launched an investigation against the newspaper.

The complaint also underscored that Erdogan's photo was placed along the headline with insulting expressions in Turkish and English.