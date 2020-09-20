Thousands of people have demonstrated in Berlin and other German cities, urging the European Union to take in migrants left without shelter after a fire destroyed their biggest camp in Greece.

The mask-clad protesters armed with "leave no one behind" posters were joined in the German capital on Sunday by the aunt of Aylan Kurdi, the Syrian boy whose image became a tragic symbol of the 2015 refugee crisis after his body was washed up on a Turkish beach.

"I decided to speak up and speak for those who can't speak for themselves... If I can't save my own family, then let's save the others," said Tima Kurdi, urging people to write to politicians to push for action.

"We can't close our eyes and turn our backs and walk away from them. People are people, no matter where we come from," she added.

'Let the people in'

Sonya Bobrik of the activist group Seebruecke also stressed that "we have space" to take in more than the 1,500 refugees now in Greece that Germany has so far promised to welcome.

Germany's government said last week it would take in 1,553 migrants — 408 families with children — from various Greek islands who already have been granted protected status in Greece.

The move came on top of a decision to take in up to 150 unaccompanied children as part of a European effort.

The weekend demonstrators demanded that Germany do more and that the government not block independent state or municipal efforts to take in refugees themselves.