TikTok owner Bytedance says in a social media post that it was the first time it had heard in the news it was setting up a $5 billion education fund in the United States.

US President Donald Trump said he had approved a deal, which included a $5 billion education fund, to allow TikTok to continue to operate in the US.

“The company has been committed to investing in the education field, and plans to work with partners and global shareholders to launch online classroom projects based on AI and video technology for students around the world,” ByteDance said on its official account on Toutiao.

READ MORE:Three things to know about TikTok’s forced US takeover

Trump said on Saturday he's given his “blessing” to the proposed deal that would see the popular video-sharing app TikTok partner with Oracle and Walmart and form a US company.

Trump has targeted Chinese-owned TikTok for national security and data privacy concerns in the latest flashpoint in the rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The president's support for a deal comes just a day after the Commerce Department announced restrictions that if put in place could eventually make it nearly impossible for TikTok's legions of younger fans to use the app.

Trump said if completed the deal would create a new company likely to be based in Texas.

“I have given the deal my blessing,” he said. “If they get it done, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s OK too.”

Trump said the new company will be hiring at least 25,000 people and making a $5 billion contribution to a fund dedicated to education for Americans. “That’s their contribution that I’ve been asking for,” he said.

TikTok said Oracle and Walmart could acquire up to a cumulative 20% stake in the new company in a financing round to be held before an initial public offering of stock, which Walmart said could happen within the next year.

Oracle's stake would be 12.5%, and Walmart's would be 7.5%, the companies said in separate statements.

National security concerns

The deal will make Oracle responsible for hosting all TikTok's US user data and securing computer systems to ensure US national security requirements are satisfied. Walmart said it will provide its ecommerce, fulfillment, payments and other services to the new company.

“We are pleased that the proposal by TikTok, Oracle, and Walmart will resolve the security concerns of the US administration and settle questions around TikTok’s future in the US,” TikTok said in a statement.

Trump has been demanding that the US operations of TikTok be sold to a US company or else be shut down. He's also been targeting WeChat, another Chinese-owned app.

The administration contends that the user data collected by the two apps could be shared with the Chinese government. On Saturday, Trump said the US-based TikTok “will have nothing to do with China.” TikTok says it has 100 million US users.

TikTok store ban postponed until September 27

On Friday, the US Commerce Department said it would bar TikTok from US app stores as of late Sunday.