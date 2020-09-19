Britain is likely to need to reintroduce some national coronavirus lockdown measures sooner rather than later, a leading epidemiologist and former senior government health adviser has said.

Neil Ferguson, a professor of epidemiology at London's Imperial College, told the BBC on Saturday the country was facing a "perfect storm" of rising infections as people return to work and school.

"I think some additional measures are likely to be needed sooner rather than later," Ferguson said.

Ministers on Friday were reported to be considering a second national lockdown after new Covid-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions rose and infection rates soared across parts of northern England and London.

"Right now we're at about the levels of infection we were seeing in this country in late February, and if we leave it another two to four weeks we'll be back at levels we were seeing more back in mid-March, and that's going to — or could — cause deaths," Ferguson said.

Britain has suffered Europe's highest death toll from Covid-19, with more than 41,000 deaths on the government's preferred measure.

The sharp increase in infections has not yet led to a similar rise in new fatalities — in part because cases have been concentrated among younger people — but hospital admissions are now beginning to rise.

Stricter measures likely in London